NHL Rumors: Jonathan Marchessault is a priority for the Vegas Golden Knights

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Now on Vegas Golden Knights pending UFA forward Jonathan Marchessault. Talks will happen soon and he is a priority for the Golden Knights.

Devan Dubnyk: “David, Jonathan Marchessault came out earlier this week saying he hasn’t any contract talks with Vegas. What’s the status there on his potential return to Vegas?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, he would, I mean, it’s he made it clear he wants to stay and the Vegas organization and Kelly McCrimmon have also acknowledged that their priority is to get Jonathan Marchessault locked in to a new contract as well.

They don’t have a ton of cap space. They’re going to have to figure a few things out here moving forward. They got a little bit of wiggle room going into next season because of potential LTIR space.

But it certainly sounds and talking to people on both sides, yes, Marchessault came out with those comments and yes is a little bit candid in the situation, with the situation excuse me. But my understanding is that both sides, not concerned.

The Vegas Golden Knights want to make this a priority. Have made it internally a priority. And there are going to be discussions between Kelly McCrimmon and Jonathan Marchessault’s agent, Pat Brisson, in about a week’s time. So we’ll see kind of how that develops.

It sounds like from what I’ve been told, guys, like Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Anthony Mantha will not be back as part of the organization moving forward. They’re gonna test free agency.

There’s also going to be a discussion with Chandler Stephenson, his camp and the Vegas Golden Knights as well.

But Jonathan Marchessault is a priority. They will begin contract discussions in about a week’s time.”