NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights may not be able to keep any of their UFAs

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Vegas Golden Knights have under $900,000 in projected salary cap space. They will get $5 million in LTIR space for Robin Lehner and they could look to acquire another LTIR candidate.

The Golden Knights won’t be bringing pending UFA forwards Michael Amadio, William Carrier, and Anthony Mantha back next year. Defenseman Alec Martinez likely doesn’t have a spot. Forward Chandler Stephenson has likely priced himself out of Vegas.

Among the teams that may have interest in Stephenson include the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators.

33-year-old Jonathan Marchessault said last week to the AP that he hasn’t heard from the Golden Knights yet. The Golden Knights would like to keep him.

The Montreal Canadiens might be ready to go after a big name just yet

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) It seems probable that the Montreal Canadiens could trade their first-round pick that they got from Winnipeg in a package to either move up or for a player that could help them now.

Can’t see the Canadiens wanting to sign a big-ticket free agent to a big contract before the 2025-26 season. The Canadiens may give pause if say Leon Draisaitl or Mikko Rantanen want to play in Montreal but those two would be 30 and 29 when the 2025-26 season starts and would have a huge cap hit.

Steven Stamkos isn’t really a realistic option for the Canadiens or anyone other than the Tampa Bay Lightning this offseason. If things fall apart the Canadiens might be interested but he may be looking for an immediate contender.

Not sure if the Canadiens are in a position where they should acquire a player like Sam Bennett, who is a year away from unrestricted free agency.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle is heading into the final year of his contract and he could be looking at Alex Vlasic‘s deal that he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks – six years and $27.6 million.