NHL Rumors – J.T. Miller Trade Value and Joe Thornton

Assessing the J.T. Miller Trade Market From All Angles

David Quadrelli of Canucks Army: Again and again, the J.T. Miller trade merry-go-round spins. Where it stops no one knows? Everyone knows the price will be high and probably too high. There, is the problem.

“But we’re going to negotiate with his agent this offseason, and we’re going to negotiate that works for the Canucks, not only for now but long term. If both sides can come to an agreement, then J.T. Miller will be here long term. “If the numbers get out of whack, then we have to make a non-emotional decision and make a tough decision that won’t be popular with anybody. And try to get assets that are going to help this franchise long term.”

That assumes there will have to be some give from the Miller camp and maybe a little from the Vancouver side as well. The idea that even getting a potential top-pairing defenseman could still mean losing the trade scares J.P. Rutherford.

The package in question centered from the Rangers. It was rumored Braden Schneider, Filip Chytil, and a first-round pick was in play. Again, that still does not appear to be enough. Everyone understands Miller may not get to 99 points again but it is clear the Canucks value the forward higher than what the Rangers do.

The Latest On Joe Thornton And His “Decision”

Angelina Martin of NBC Sports.com Bay Area: After the Florida Panthers were eliminated the inevitable question was this. Will Joe Thornton play a 25th season? Thornton will be 43 this summer. That has to be kept in mind.

Simply, this will not be a decision that is made in a rush. Anyone expecting the center to come up with a destination quickly will be sadly mistaken. Thornton tends to truly live one day at a time anyway.

Basically, it may be July or it may be even closer to October, but Joe Thornton will decide when he is ready and only then.