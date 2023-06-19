NHL Rumors: Kailer Yamamoto, Warren Foegele, Evan Bouchard, and Tom Wilson Speculation

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Barba$hev on the Edmonton Oilers.

Friedman: “One of the things I wanted to talk about was Edmonton cause people from Edmonton listen on here. The Oilers if they can’t move (Kailer) Yamamoto, I think they’re a little concerned they might have to move (Warren) Foegele. And he had a good playoff. I don’t think that, that’s what they want to do.

But I’ve heard that when other teams are talking to Edmonton, I think that there’s been some teams that have said, ‘we saw the way Foegele played in the playoffs.’ Cause he was available at times last year.

Marek: “Oh ya.”

Friedman: “The way he played in the playoffs. He scored some big goals. I think there’s some teams saying, ‘what are you thinking there?’

Marek: “Interesting. You have a thought on Evan Bouchard while we’re talking about the Oilers here?”

Friedman: “I just think they’re going to have to do a one-year year there. I just don’t see how you, I think you have to do one year. In a year the cap goes up and you deal with it there.”

Marek: “And away to the races.”

On the Tom Wilson trade speculation

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Barba$hev on Tom Wilson trade speculation.

Marek: “Okay, here’s a name then, the juice is always worth a squeeze, or is it? Tom Wilson.

Friedman: “During the Final I really didn’t get a chance to look into it too much. I heard the reports. I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear any of the information myself. But I heard the reports.

So finally I looked into it now that the Stanley Cup Final is over, and Jeff, I got rejected.”

Marek: “Swatted down like Dennis Rodman style. Swat.”

Friedman: “I was going to use a more current analogy. After mentioning 1980’s big band The Cure, I figured I’d come back into the 21st century and say I was rejected like Bam Adebayo was defending me, from the Miami Heat.

No, I was told it’s not happening. I was told that the Capitals want to keep him and they consider him a big part of their future. So, someone said to me, make up other stuff like you normally do. Don’t make up that one.”