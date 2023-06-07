NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

On the Washington Capitals assistant coaching search, Mantha, Kuznetsov, No. 8 pick, buyouts and Fehervary

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: The Washington Capitals are still working on their list of potential assistant coaches for next season according to sources.

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan is looking at the trade market to change things up, but he’s not just going to unload Anthony Mantha and/or Evgeny Kuznetsov just to move their contracts. He wants to make the team better. Player-for-player trades aren’t easy to make.

Teams are calling the Capitals about moving back from the No. 8 pick in the draft but as of now, they aren’t interested.

The Capitals don’t intend to buy anyone out this year.

There haven’t been any contract talks between the Capitals and pending RFA defenseman Martin Fehervary yet but that is expected to change in the upcoming weeks. They may look at a bridge deal but if they could get a good cap number on a long-term deal, they would consider it.

Could Dan Vladar be the Maple Leafs starting goaltender next year?

Michael Traikos: Eric Francis guessing who the Toronto Maple Leafs starting goaltender will be next season: “A few weeks ago, I said not only is Brad Treliving going to be the GM of the #Leafs, but I predict Dan Vladar will be the starting goalie on opening night.”

The Maple Leafs and their blue line, and an ideal trade target up front

Luke Fox of Sportsnet; Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on Real Kyper & Bourne last week.

“Do we look at our defence? Are there ways we can augment that?”

The Maple Leafs blue line has only two pending UFAs in Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson, so it’s possible they’ll have to go the trade route.

An ideal acquisition upfront would be Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm. He only carries a $4.85 million cap this year before becoming a UFA. John Tavares could then slide to wing.