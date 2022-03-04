NHL Rumors: KHL Free Agents, and the Top 35 NHL Trade Targets

Unknowns for KHL free agents like Kuzmenko

TSN: Darren Dreger said there isn’t really an answer on if NHL teams will be able to sign KHL players this offseason. The NHL and teams are monitoring the Russian invasion. Will Russia close its borders or will Canada/United States governments not issue work visas for Russian players?

“It could become very problematic for a top unrestricted free-agent prospect like Andrei Kuzmenko. Now, Kuzmenko is trying to stick to a plan. He was hoping to play for his country at the Beijing Olympics, and that didn’t pan out for him. He was hoping to be a part of the men’s national team at the World Championships in Finland; well Russia is banned, so he’s not going to play there.”

Kuzmenko is still playing the KHL playoffs and won’t make a decision until after, and the possibility it may not be up to him at all.

Top 35 NHL Trade Targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The trade deadline is less than three weeks away. A look at the top 35 players that could be traded by the deadline.

1. Claude Giroux -Center/Wing – Philadelphia Flyers

2. Tomas Hertl – Center – San Jose Sharks

3. Brandon Hagel – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks

4. Ben Chiarot – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens

5. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks

6. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Chicago Blackhawks

7. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes

8. Mark Giordano – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken

9. Alexandar Georgiev – Goaltender – New York Rangers

10. Pavel Zacha – Left Wing/Center – New Jersey Devils

11. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Dallas Stars

12. Filip Zadina – Right Wing – Detroit Red Wings

13. Nick Paul – Center/Left Wing – Ottawa Senators

14. Damon Severson – Right Defense – New Jersey Devils

15. Victor Olofsson – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres

16. Alexandre Texier – Winger/Center – Columbus Blue Jackets

17. Joonas Donskoi – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken

18. Jeff Petry – Right Defense – Montreal Canadiens

19. Kasperi Kapanen – Right Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins

20. Joe Pavelski – Center – Dallas Stars

21. Andrew Copp – Left Wing/Center – Winnipeg Jets

22. Jake DeBrusk – Left Wing – Boston Bruins

23. Braden Holtby – Goaltender – Dallas Stars

24. Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets

25. Anton Forsberg – Goaltender – Ottawa Senators

26. J.T. Miller – Center/Wing – Vancouver Canucks

27. Max Domi – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

28. Ryan Carpenter – Center – Chicago Blackhawks

29. Rickard Rakell – Right Wing – Anaheim Ducks

30. Jack Roslovic – Center – Columbus Blue Jackets

31. Nick Leddy – Left Defense – Detroit Red Wings

32. Phil Kessel – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes

33. Calvin de Haan – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks

34. Vitali Kravtsov – Right Wing – New York Rangers

35. Reilly Smith – Right Wing – Vegas Golden Knights