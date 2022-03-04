NHL Rumors: KHL Free Agents, and the Top 35 NHL Trade Targets

Unknowns for KHL free agents like Kuzmenko
TSN: Darren Dreger said there isn’t really an answer on if NHL teams will be able to sign KHL players this offseason. The NHL and teams are monitoring the Russian invasion. Will Russia close its borders or will Canada/United States governments not issue work visas for Russian players?
“It could become very problematic for a top unrestricted free-agent prospect like Andrei Kuzmenko. Now, Kuzmenko is trying to stick to a plan. He was hoping to play for his country at the Beijing Olympics, and that didn’t pan out for him. He was hoping to be a part of the men’s national team at the World Championships in Finland; well Russia is banned, so he’s not going to play there.”
Kuzmenko is still playing the KHL playoffs and won’t make a decision until after, and the possibility it may not be up to him at all.
Top 35 NHL Trade Targets
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The trade deadline is less than three weeks away. A look at the top 35 players that could be traded by the deadline.
1. Claude Giroux -Center/Wing – Philadelphia Flyers
2. Tomas Hertl – Center – San Jose Sharks
3. Brandon Hagel – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks
4. Ben Chiarot – Left Defense – Montreal Canadiens
5. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks
6. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Chicago Blackhawks
7. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Arizona Coyotes
8. Mark Giordano – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken
9. Alexandar Georgiev – Goaltender – New York Rangers
10. Pavel Zacha – Left Wing/Center – New Jersey Devils
11. John Klingberg – Right Defense – Dallas Stars
12. Filip Zadina – Right Wing – Detroit Red Wings
13. Nick Paul – Center/Left Wing – Ottawa Senators
14. Damon Severson – Right Defense – New Jersey Devils
15. Victor Olofsson – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres
16. Alexandre Texier – Winger/Center – Columbus Blue Jackets
17. Joonas Donskoi – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken
18. Jeff Petry – Right Defense – Montreal Canadiens
19. Kasperi Kapanen – Right Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins
20. Joe Pavelski – Center – Dallas Stars
21. Andrew Copp – Left Wing/Center – Winnipeg Jets
22. Jake DeBrusk – Left Wing – Boston Bruins
23. Braden Holtby – Goaltender – Dallas Stars
24. Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets
25. Anton Forsberg – Goaltender – Ottawa Senators
26. J.T. Miller – Center/Wing – Vancouver Canucks
27. Max Domi – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets
28. Ryan Carpenter – Center – Chicago Blackhawks
29. Rickard Rakell – Right Wing – Anaheim Ducks
30. Jack Roslovic – Center – Columbus Blue Jackets
31. Nick Leddy – Left Defense – Detroit Red Wings
32. Phil Kessel – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes
33. Calvin de Haan – Left Defense – Chicago Blackhawks
34. Vitali Kravtsov – Right Wing – New York Rangers
35. Reilly Smith – Right Wing – Vegas Golden Knights