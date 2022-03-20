NHL Rumors: Kings, Golden Knight, Jets, Flyers, and the Canadiens

Kings and Golden Knights interested in de Haan

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: The Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights have inquired about Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan. The Blackhawks are asking for a second-round pick.

On the Winnipeg Jets and Andrew Copp

David Pagnotta: It is starting to sound like the Winnipeg Jets could become sellers. Players that could be moved include Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and Brenden Dillon.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Jets.

“Okay, some other stuff. First of all in Winnipeg. Tough loss to Boston. Hearing the conversations around Andrew Copp are intensifying. Versatile forward. Would be very valuable. Boston, Rangers and Colorado, especially, have been teams interested in him.”

Flyers are not in a rush to make decisions on Sanheim, Provorov and Konecny

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Speaking of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Giroux news is the big one of the day, and there has been interest in other players for Chuck Fletcher’s team. We think about a couple defensemen, specifically Travis Sanheim, we think of Ivan Provorov as well. Travis Konecny. I don’t get the sense that the Philadelphia Flyers are in any hurry to make decisions on these players. I mean a big offer can blow a general manager away but it sounds like all these Elliotte will be very much summer decisions for the Flyers.”

On the Montreal Canadiens

Sportsnet.ca: Elliotte Friedman on the Montreal Canadiens.

“Meanwhile, for Montreal. You know, Petry is probably the sexist name but Lehkonen’s the guy that is getting the most talk. I thought it was very interesting that Kent Hughes said, ‘I’m not going to make any moves unless I get the price I want. He included Brett Kulak in there.

One thing we’ve learned about Hughes is, he sets a price so far, and if you don’t meet it, he doesn’t do it.”

