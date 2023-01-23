NHL Rumors: Klim Kostin, David Pastrnak and Vladislav Gavrikov

Klim Kostin deserves and extension from the Oilers

Jim Matheson: Would think that the Edmonton Oilers is talking with Klim Kostin’s agent about an extension for the pending UFA. He deserves at least a two-year deal and a raise from his $750,000.

The Bruins and David Pastrnak still progressing

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Boston Bruins and pending UFA David Pastrnak.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“David Pastrnak. I said last week, please don’t get carried away but we believe there was some progress. I’m going to stick with that this week. Please don’t get carried away but I do think the Bruins and Pastrnak continue to move towards an eventual extension.

Nothing done until it’s done but it seems to be going in that direction. ”

Interested teams can speak to Vladislav Gavrikov‘s camp about an extension

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Columbus Blue Jackets and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David Amber: “What about Columbus? Gavrikov’s this talented defenseman. Could he be on the move and maybe to a Canadian team?”

Friedman: “I do think Edmonton and Toronto are among the teams who have looked into Gavrikov.

What’s interesting here is that Columubs is allowing teams to speak to him. So we’ve seen this with Timo Meier. The Sharks will allow teams to speak to Meier. I don’t believe the Canucks will allow teams to speak to Horvat. But now Columbus is allowing teams to speak to Gavrikov as they try to facilitate potentially a trade for the free agent defenseman. Jeff.”

Marek: “I do believe further on Gavrikov. I do believe that Columbus preference would have been to re-sign the talented defenseman. I don’t think that’s going to be able to happen.

$2.8 million is the AAV on the package there for Gavrikov. Just about any contending team can slide that into their payroll.

I think Columbus is looking for a package along the lines of a David Savard deal that was a first and a third. Or a Ben Chiarot, that’s a first plus.”