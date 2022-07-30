NHL Rumors: Klingberg Insight, Kane Denial, And Much More

John Klingberg Insight Into What He Wanted

Sean Shapiro via Twitter: Again, the plan for John Klingberg was to get a long-term deal somewhere in the neighborhood of Seth Jones money. The reality was that no teams were biting.

Anaheim had the money part of the equation but was not offering term in any way. This gave the Ducks options. It is why there is a no-trade until trade deadline season starts. Then, there is a modified list until the actual deadline.

Patrick Kane Rumor Denial To Dallas

Jay Zawaski via Twitter: The rumors with Patrick Kane linked to the Dallas Stars began later in the week and reached a crescendo on Friday. Several close Chicago sources came out and said this is not true.

Dallas is also right up against the salary cap and have Tyler Sequin and Jamie Benn on the roster which likely hampers such a move.

Mike Grier Has Much Work to do in San Jose

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: The new General Manager, Mike Grier, has much work do with the San Jose Sharks. For one, Kevin Lebanc’s remaining two years on his deal were not bought out.

Labanc’s injury issues, including shoulder surgery, kept him from establishing much of anything last season. He had just six points in 21 games while playing bottom-six minutes. Then, the season ending shoulder surgery happened. With David Quinn now coaching, the forward hopes for a fresh start.

With the retention of the Brent Burns trade to Carolina, San Jose has nearly $6 million of dead money which knocks down their current cap space to just over $2 million.

Any Mario Ferraro deal is not imminent but both sides (especially Grier) seem to feel this will get done before training camp. It will be interesting to see how much term and dollars are involved.

Radek Simek could get a fresh start as well. He has two years remaining on his deal and a meeting between the defender and Grier expects to take place soon. Bob Boughner apparently burned more than a few bridges in his tenure as Grier goes to mend some fences.