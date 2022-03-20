NHL Rumors: Kraken, Maple Leafs, Blues, Sharks, Coyotes, and Flyers

The Kraken would like a first for Giordano but…

Pierre LeBrun: The Seattle Kraken are trying to get a first-round pick for defenseman Mark Giordano. The Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues would rather not trade a first-round pick for a rental player.

Would two second-round picks or a second and a prospect get it done for the Kraken?

Maple Leafs prospects are getting interest

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to monitor the trade market.

Have been hearing that teams are interested in prospects Matthew Knies, Nick Abruzzese, Topi Niemela and Nick Robertson.

David Pagnotta: The Maple Leafs have just returned Robertson to the Marlies (AHL).

Sharks still getting calls on Middleton

Pierre LeBrun: Teams have been calling the San Jose Sharks about defenseman Jacob Middleton.

The Sharks value him and don’t have a problem keeping him if they don’t get an offer they like.

Chychrun talks likely bumped to the offseason and Kessel wouldn’t mind a contender

Craig Morgan: It’s feeling like Jakob Chychrun trade talks could be moved until the offseason. Things can always change but it doesn’t seem likely to happen by tomorrow.

Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel is looking for a trade to a playoff team.

Flyers GM didn’t have options with Giroux

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher: “We signed Claude 8 years ago to a contract with an NMC. He earned that right. I did have a very limited market with the teams I could speak with. I spoke with several teams, but not all of those teams I could trade him to. I don’t begrudge him anything. He earned that.”

Bill Meltzer: Fletcher said that Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito was very professional and he was sticking to his guns. Under the circumstances of only being able to negotiate with one team and not having competing offers, he feels that it was a fair deal.