NHL Rumors: Kris Letang, Filip Forsberg and Tomas Hertl

Kris Letang on the speculation

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang on all the noise about his future: “At the end of the day, I’m 34 years old. I’ve been through those things. It doesn’t really bother me anymore. I just want to focus on what’s important, and that’s our team this year and trying to win a championship. That’s it.”

Filip Forsberg on his contract situation

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators pending UFA forward Filip Forsberg: “I’d love to sign another , but it’s not all in my hands. It’s a team effort that we’re trying to work towards. At the end of the day, the only thing I can focus on right now is just playing good hockey and try to win games.”

Tomas Hertl on his contract situation

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks pending UFA forward Tomas Hertl said that contract talks have been more positive than negative.

“I don’t want to really get too deep … but there was some talks lately,” Hertl said Tuesday morning. “So we will see in a couple weeks, but there (has started) to be some talking.”

If an extension isn’t reached before the deadline, Hertl could be one of the more sought after rental forwards.

Hertl added:

“There were some talks both ways. I don’t want to get deep into it and lose focus, but we’ve started talking. I think it was, (I’d) say positive.”

Acting GM Joe Will said again that they hope to be able to keep him.

“It is challenging in an environment where there’s a flat salary cap, and that just makes it a little bit more complex in how you get to the end result. But right now, we’re engaged. Tomas is a big part of our team, and we’d like to keep him.”