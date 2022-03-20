NHL Rumors: Kyle Dubas, Ondrej Palat, and Quick Thoughts

Kyle Dubas still on the Toronto Maple Leafs hot seat

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Kyle Dubas is 0 for 3 so far in three potential solutions to his problems. Does that mean he has struck out? Hardly. However, the clock is ticking.

Dubas believe he has one shot and maybe a tinier one for a depth move. That limits options considerably. Needs include a goaltender, an impact winger, and some bottom end depth.

Fans believe Toronto needs a defenseman. Mark Giordano makes sense (hometown guy) and Seattle would be workable. Scott Mayfield feels like a pipe dream (has term). Plan B choices include guys like Justin Braun or Calvin de Haan.

Marc-Andre Fleury is out there for goaltending but would Fleury go there? Can Toronto swing that move? Those two questions have no certain answer.

For depth, Andrew Copp and Tyler Motte are likely out there. The question is do other teams raise their price on the forwards? Kyle Dubas could lose out again here too. Dubas must dangle and act quick or be cast out again.

The question of Ondrej Palat

Joe Smith of The Athletic (mailbag): Unlike Kyle Dubas, Julien BriseBois is not feeling nearly as much heat. His move for Brandon Hagel likely means nothing else major will occur. The general manager has kept Tampa a contender with depth moves that have paid out handsomely.

There are other issues but Ondrej Palat appears to see his tenure dwindling in Tampa Bay. Any longer-term deal is less and less likely. Palat may not be moved at the deadline but could be moved for rights later. Even Alex Killorn may fall to the same, eventual fate.

Some fast trade notes

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Kyle Dubas needs to make a move but not for the sake of making one. Prices are up. Treading carefully may be more important than ever.

Keep an eye on Dallas who sent scouts to Toronto but a few other unexpected locales as well. San Jose extended Tomas Hertl and will feel some cap crunch in a few years. Does Nashville risk the same with Filip Forsberg? The value Forsberg could fetch now is mind-boggling.

Carolina is one team that likely stands pat while Arizona may become another to a point. Do prices come back down before 3:00 pm ET on Monday? That’s the $64,000 question.