NHL Rumors: Larkin, Domi, Maple Leafs, Capitals and Flyers

The Red Wings and Dylan Larkin closing in on an extension

Max Bultman: Have been hearing that there has been contract extension progress between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin.

Would be huge for the Red Wings.

Pierre LeBrun: Have also heard the Red Wings and Larkin are nearing an extension.

Chris Johnston: It’s sounding like Larkin’s extension will be more than Bo Horvat‘s eight-year, $8.5 million per extension with the Islanders.

Will Max Domi re-sign or get traded?

Kevin Weekes: Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is having a really good season and is getting trade interest but there are also is some interest in an extension and being a part of the Blackhawks future.

Will the Maple Leafs trade a defenseman next?

Frank Seravalli: After yesterday’s moves the Toronto Maple Leafs now have logjam on the blue line with nine defenseman and only 12 forwards. Will they make a move?

The defense currently consists of Morgan Rielly, T.J. Brodie, Justin Holl, Jake McCabe, Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Luke Schenn, Mark Giordano, Erik Gustafsson.

Capitals talking extension with Trevor van Riemsdyk but not Conor Sheary

David Pagnotta: The Washington Capitals have traded Erik Gustafsson and re-signed Nick Jensen.

They have started some contract extension talks with defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Haven’t heard of any contract talks with Conor Sheary.

The Flyers will dress James van Riemsdyk and Justin Braun tonight

Charlie O’Connor: The only logical reason for playing van Riemsdyk tonight and potentially risk an injury is that teams may want to see if he’s healthy before wanting to acquire him.

JvR missed Saturday’s game and didn’t practice Monday. It does still seem like an unnecessary risk to play him tonight.

Teams are calling the Flyers about Ivan Provorov

Darran Dreger: The Philadelphia Flyers are getting calls on defenseman Ivan Provorov, who has two years left at $6.75 million.

He’s a top-four defenseman and it would take a big offer for the Flyers to move him.

Charlie O’Connor: Don’t expect the Flyers to trade Ivan Provorov at the trade deadline. Provorov has been available for months.