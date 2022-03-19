NHL Rumors: Latest on Claude Giroux and the Panthers and Avalanche

Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman was on Sportsnet 590 yesterday afternoon that he believed the Colorado Avalanche had a better offer on the table for Claude Giroux than the Florida Panthers but the Panthers is where Giroux would prefer.

The Flyers want the Panthers to increase their offer to something closer to the Avs.

Friedman thinks in the end that Girous will end up in Florida.

There is a chance that the return is underwhelming.

Adrian Dater: “I keep hearing that Giroux would be worried about being second-line guy here and not on first PP. Valid concerns maybe. How did you not play any one of these five on first PP: 29, 91, 92, 96 and 8? If you put 91 on second PP, you’re demoting guy having career year”

Adrian Dater: Believe that the Avalanche fill their biggest need with the acquisition of physical defenseman Josh Manson and a big, depth center in Nico Sturm.

If they were able to add Giroux it would just be the cherry on the top. They aren’t sweating it if they can’t land him.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Around when Ben Chiarot was traded to the Florida Panthers, there was a bit of snafu in the Flyers talks with the Panthers about Giroux.

Giroux would likely end up playing beside Aleksandar Barkov.

Owen Tippett was held out of Thursday’s AHL game.

Aside from the Colorado Avalache there could be one other team lurking.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers are still trying to maximize the return for Claude Giroux.

Sources have said that the main parameters of a Giroux trade to the Florida Panthers are in place and the salary retention needs to be finalized.

Owen Tippett will be one of the pieces. There is a draft pick(s) and other players could be involved. The Flyers like Eetu Luostarinen, Grigori Denisenko and Mackie Samoskevich. Noel Acciari‘s name has come up as well.

The Colorado Avalanche remain in the picture. The Carolina Hurricanes were interested but are out now. Giroux may not be have been interested in going to New York.