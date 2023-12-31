NHL Rumors: Latest on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman’s Saturday Headlines on the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation and contract talks with William Nylander continue.

“Thank you, Ron. A lot of the conversation the last little, few days has been about goaltending and we’re gonna go through that in a second but we’re going to start in Toronto.

Now, spent way too much time talking about goaltending today just around the league and the one thing I’ll say about the feeling with the Maple Leafs when it comes to making a trade for a goalie is there doesn’t, other teams don’t think the Leafs have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for it.

They believe what Toronto would like to do is hold on until Joseph Woll, who they believe will be their number one guy eventually, can get back and be healthy.

Now there’s a couple of mitigating factors here. Number one, they don’t have a lot that they want to trade. They don’t have a ton in terms of draft picks and prospects. And also they don’t really have a situation here where they feel that there’s a lot that makes them better. Now that can always change and we’ll see where this goes here.

I think one of their big concerns is that Samsonov has practiced well at times and that hasn’t translated to games. I think they also have a day and a half before they go to California. And one of the things they have considered is the potential bringing up Dennis Hildeby from the AHL to play in one game.

But they have some time. We’ll see what they do. But again, the word around on them is they don’t have a lot of enthusiasm for what seems to be available.

Also with Toronto, they continue to work on William Nylander. I think that’s something they would like to try and close.