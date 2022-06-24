NHL Rumors: Lawson Crouse, Curtis Lazar, Evander Kane, and the St. Louis Blues

Lawson Crouse is not available

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse is not on the trade block.

Playing for the Canucks would be special for Curtis Lazar

Rick Dhaliwal: Pending unrestricted free agent Curtis Lazar when asked if he would like to sign with the Vancouver Canucks: “That would be pretty cool, I am a BC boy. I had Canucks colours in my room, Being a Canuck would be special but I am still property of the Bruins, I leave that to my agents.”

Will things line up for the Oilers and Evander Kane?

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on re-signing forward Evander Kane: “I’ve had multiple talks with (agent) Dan Millstein. the hope is to be able to bring Evander back … hopefully everything aligns up.”

David Perron may not have liked the Blues initial offer, and other Blues free agent notes

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (last week) The St. Louis Blues are carrying $1.1 million in bonus overages next season. They have about $9 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players under contract.

They have a few players on two-way contracts at $750,000 for some flexibility.

Pending UFA David Perron‘s agent, Allan Walsh, over a week ago, said there is a mutual interest.

“Right now, my discussions are between me, Doug and David, and I think they should stay like that,”

One source said the Blues offered Perron a two-year deal a lower than expected salary, which may have frustrated Perron.

There had been no talks between the Blues and goaltender Ville Husso but at some point, it’s expected. The Blues may not be able to go as high as some teams can go – maybe $3.5 – $4 million.

Defenseman Nick Leddy is looking for a four or five-year deal at $5 million or more.

Forward Tyler Bozak could be interested in returning but it’s unlikely he’ll be back.

