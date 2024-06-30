NHL Rumors: Leafs Sign Domi, Guentzel’s Rights Traded, and Four Buyouts

The Toronto Maple Leafs sign Max Domi

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract extension with a $3.75 million cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.

2024-25: $1.5 million salary, and a $3.5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $1.5 million salary, and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1.5 million salary, and a $1.5 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1.5 million salary, and a $1.5 million signing bonus

Includes 13 Team No Trade List

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Jake Guentzel‘s rights

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have traded the rights to pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2025 3rd round pick.

The San Jose Sharks re-sign Luke Kunin and Justin Bailey

Chris Johnston: The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Luke Kunin to a one-year extension worth $2.75 million.

Puck Pedia: The Sharks have re-signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, $800,000 extension.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $350,000 in the minors with $450,000 guaranteed.

The St. Louis Blues re-sign Hunter Skinner

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed defenseman Hunter Skinner to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL.

The Buffalo Sabres but out Jeff Skinner

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres are buying out the final three years of Jeff Skinner’s contract. He carried a $9 million cap hit.

2024-25: $1.44 million

2025-26: $4.44 million

2026-27: $6.44 million

2027-28: $2.44 million

2028-29: $2.44 million

2029-30: $2.44 million

As reported by @CMDeDominicis, Jeff Skinner will be bought out. – Very efficient goal-scorer

– Strong chance creator, especially off rush

– Inconsistent playmaker

– Not much of a puck carrier

– Agile but not fast skater

– Uninvolved defensively and on the forecheck pic.twitter.com/jlQcJTCgJx — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 30, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets will buy out Nate Schmidt

Chris Johnston: The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenseman Nate Schmidt on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Puck Pedia: The Jets are buying out the final year of Schmidt’s contract at $5.95 million.

2024-25: $2.72 million ($3.23 million savings)

2025-26: $1.62 million Cap Hit/Cost

Kelly Moore: “Expectation would be #NHLJets turning hat cap savings into extension for Sean Monahan. And to participate to a certain degree in July 1st madness. Can’t say enough about Nate during his 3 yrs here. Such a good man. Wishing nothing but the best for him and his family.”

Also the Winnipeg Jets have placed Nate Schmidt on unconditional waivers today for purposes of a buyout. pic.twitter.com/c1MghDmJUT — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) June 30, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will buy out Jack Campbell

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Puck Pedia: The Oilers are buying out the final three years, $5 million cap hit.

2024-25: $1.1 million ($3.9 million savings)

2025-26: $2.3 million ($2.7 million savings)

2026-27: $2.6 million ($2.4 million savings)

2027-28: $1.5 million Cap Hit (cost)

2028-29: $1.5 million Cap Hit (cost)

2029-30: $1.5 million Cap Hit (cost)

Jason Gregor: “They had talks with teams in trades, but didn’t want to add assets (that were asked for) in deal to make it happen.

Buyout will free up $3.9m in cap space this year. But also means they have dead cap space of $1.5m in 2028, 2029 and 2030 seasons due to buyout spread out over six seasons.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets will buy out Adam Boqvist

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Frank Seravalli: Adam Boqvist is 23 years old so his buyout is 1/3 his salary.

Puck Pedia: The Blue Jackets buying out the final year of Boqvist’s $2.6 million cap hit.

2024-25: Cap Credit of $67,000 ($2.7 million savings)

2025-26: $533,000 Cap Hit

Adam Boqvist will be bought out by CBJ. pic.twitter.com/5OEiehjsHa — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 30, 2024