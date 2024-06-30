NHL Rumors: Leafs Sign Domi, Guentzel’s Rights Traded, and Four Buyouts

The Toronto Maple Leafs sign Max Domi
Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract extension with a $3.75 million cap hit.
Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown.
2024-25: $1.5 million salary, and a $3.5 million signing bonus
2025-26: $1.5 million salary, and a $2.5 million signing bonus
2026-27: $1.5 million salary, and a $1.5 million signing bonus
2027-28: $1.5 million salary, and a $1.5 million signing bonus
Includes 13 Team No Trade List
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Jake Guentzel‘s rights
Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have traded the rights to pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2025 3rd round pick.
The San Jose Sharks re-sign Luke Kunin and Justin Bailey
Chris Johnston: The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Luke Kunin to a one-year extension worth $2.75 million.
Puck Pedia: The Sharks have re-signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, $800,000 extension.
He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $350,000 in the minors with $450,000 guaranteed.
The St. Louis Blues re-sign Hunter Skinner
St. Louis Blues: The Blues have signed defenseman Hunter Skinner to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL.
The Buffalo Sabres but out Jeff Skinner
Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres are buying out the final three years of Jeff Skinner’s contract. He carried a $9 million cap hit.
2024-25: $1.44 million
2025-26: $4.44 million
2026-27: $6.44 million
2027-28: $2.44 million
2028-29: $2.44 million
2029-30: $2.44 million
The Winnipeg Jets will buy out Nate Schmidt
Chris Johnston: The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenseman Nate Schmidt on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
Puck Pedia: The Jets are buying out the final year of Schmidt’s contract at $5.95 million.
2024-25: $2.72 million ($3.23 million savings)
2025-26: $1.62 million Cap Hit/Cost
Kelly Moore: “Expectation would be #NHLJets turning hat cap savings into extension for Sean Monahan. And to participate to a certain degree in July 1st madness. Can’t say enough about Nate during his 3 yrs here. Such a good man. Wishing nothing but the best for him and his family.”
The Edmonton Oilers will buy out Jack Campbell
Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
Puck Pedia: The Oilers are buying out the final three years, $5 million cap hit.
2024-25: $1.1 million ($3.9 million savings)
2025-26: $2.3 million ($2.7 million savings)
2026-27: $2.6 million ($2.4 million savings)
2027-28: $1.5 million Cap Hit (cost)
2028-29: $1.5 million Cap Hit (cost)
2029-30: $1.5 million Cap Hit (cost)
Jason Gregor: “They had talks with teams in trades, but didn’t want to add assets (that were asked for) in deal to make it happen.
Buyout will free up $3.9m in cap space this year. But also means they have dead cap space of $1.5m in 2028, 2029 and 2030 seasons due to buyout spread out over six seasons.”
The Columbus Blue Jackets will buy out Adam Boqvist
Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.
Frank Seravalli: Adam Boqvist is 23 years old so his buyout is 1/3 his salary.
Puck Pedia: The Blue Jackets buying out the final year of Boqvist’s $2.6 million cap hit.
2024-25: Cap Credit of $67,000 ($2.7 million savings)
2025-26: $533,000 Cap Hit
