NHL Rumors: Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers, and Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins

Leon Draisaitl could carry the largest AAV on an extension as the sides work to get a deal done

Sportsnet: Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard are eligible for a contract extension. Draisaitl is the big one and it could top Auston Matthews‘ $13.25 million AAV according to Frank Seravalli last week on Sportsnet 960 radio.

“I think in the end the number is going to end up being probably one that starts with a 14, if not just a shade under it. But I think if the Oilers were thinking heading into this process that he’s going to take a significant team-friendly discount, I think the early indications are that’s not the case.”

NHL Rumors: Predators GM Barry Trotz on the Yaroslav Askarov Situation and the Return

Connor McDavid is eligible for an extension next July 1st, so if Draisaitl becomes the highest-paid player, it may not be for long.

Seravelli added that it’s taken longer than some expected but there is hope to get it done before the start of training camp.

Is there still a big gap between the Boston Bruins and RFA Jeremy Swayman?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli said that Boston Bruins and RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman continue to work away at a deal and he isn’t sure of the validity of the report that had Swayman wanting $10 million a season.

“I think he was somewhere in the mid-8s earlier this summer and I think the Bruins were in the low 6s. I think that’s a pretty sizeable gap that hasn’t been bridged yet and with the trade of Linus Ullmark, it’s obvious that Swayman is such a big part of what the Bruins’ future looks like and the stability of their core because the goaltending has been the backbone of that team.

How Many Goals Will Juraj Slafkovsky, Josh Norris, and Matthew Knies Score?

But if you have a philosophical difference on what you think your goaltender should make, and if you thought that with the numbers he’s posted that he was going to be in that range, I can understand why there’s been a disconnect there. He’s been excellent.”