How Many Goals Will Juraj Slafkovsky, Josh Norris, and Matthew Knies Score?

Eastern Conference Canadian Team Player Individual Goal Totals

TSN: TSN Hockey Analyst Marty Biron joined Sarah Davis on SportsCenter for the newest edition of Inside Edge. First, Biron was asked to pick a player from one of the Eastern Canadian teams and set their goal totals this season. He chose Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens, Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators, and Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Sarah Davis: “Here’s a look at some of the FanDuel’s goal props for the upcoming NHL season. Auston Matthews is the favorite to win the Rocket Trophy again this season. Now, he did score 69 goals last season. Didn’t quite get to 70. Connor McDavid, he won the rocket in 2023 after scoring 64 goals, he finished with half as many goals last season, though, with 32 and Patrik Laine goal total is set at 30 and a half in his first season in Montreal.

Can Sidney Crosby Have Another 40 Goal Campaign?

Back with Marty Biron. Now to get the inside edge for the upcoming NHL season, Marty, we’re going to try something a little different today. FanDuel does not have over/under lines for these players just yet, so we want you to play the role of oddsmaker. You’re going to pick one player from each of the seven Canadian teams. You’re going to tell us where the over-under line should be set for how many goals they’ll score. You’re ready.”

Martin Biron: “I’m ready. They use supercomputers and algorithms for all of that, so I don’t think I can compete with the computers, but I’m going to find, although I’m not going half goals, I’m a goalie, I like round numbers, so I’m going to do full goals, and if it’s that number, we’ll give everybody their money back in a bush.

NHL Rumors: Where are things between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson?

Davis: “Okay, perfect. Let’s go. We’ll start in the east. We’re looking at players with something to prove. Give us someone from the Habs, Leafs and Sens and where the expectations should be set for goal-scoring this year.”

Biron: “I’m going to look at the Montreal Canadiens, Juraj Slafkovsky, and I’m setting the over-under at 29 goals for Juraj Slafkovsky this year. He had 20 last season. It was a good season for him, 16 in the last 40 games. So if you double that over 80 games, that would mean 32 goals. I’m still not sure he gets over 30, so that’s why I’m putting the number at 29, which would be a very good season for Juraj Slakfovsky and the Montreal Canadiens.

For the Ottawa Senators Josh Norris, I’m setting the over-under at 25. Look, this is a guy that, if healthy, he can definitely get over 30 goals. He scored 35 two years ago, but he still had to get another shoulder surgery, and 25 would be a very healthy good number for Josh Norris, so my over-under is set at 25.

Is this A Make Or Break Year For The Ottawa Senators?

And for the Toronto Maple Leafs, let’s look at Matthew Knies, 20 goals this year. For Matthew Knies, I get it. He’s going to play with Auston Matthews at five-on-five. Last year, he had seven goals with Auston Matthews. Matthews can score a ton. So Matthew Knies is going to get a lot of rebounds if he wants to stay in front of the net. So I’m going to say 20 goals for the second-year Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Davis: “Okay, this sounds good, Marty; I think you’re playing this oddsmaker thing pretty well.”