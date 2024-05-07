NHL Rumors: Linus Ullmark To Move in the Summer of Goalies

Summer Goalie Market To Be Wild

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Luke Gazdic on the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment. When asked about the goalie market this summer, Pagnotta stated there would be several names in play and teams to watch.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Steve Kouleas: “Speaking of the crease, and the rumblings about Ullmark and Pierre-Luc Dubois or someone else. Is now the time, since Jeremy Swayman is RFA could be offer sheeted if we did not believe in the offer sheet? Although it’d be a great Netflix special 20 years from now, but Jeremy Swayman offer sheet, Saving Sakic (laughs). So Ullmark one year left at five, very tradable passing of the torch. Where are we on adding that to the goalie carousel, my friend?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think, I think Ullamrk will be moved this summer. And obviously, they’ve got Florida worried about starting tonight but I think there was an understanding as well, and part of the reason why he didn’t want to waive his no-trade clause prior to the trade deadline and he wants to kind of see the season out and I think he understands that it’s likely going to be assuming his last run. Be it a short one. But it’s still his last little run here with the Boston Bruins.

So, trying to do what you can to support your club at this point. But Jeremy Swayman, I think, is certainly going to be the guy moving forward. They’re gonna figure that out in relatively short order once their offseason officially begins, but I think Ullmark will be entered into the goalie market.

The goalie carousel is going to be very, very interesting this summer because you got the guys I mentioned with the outside of Ullmark. You also have, Juuse Saros. You’ve got Jacob Markstrom. What’s going to happen there? Can they finalize things with New Jersey and Calgary there? Filip Gustavsson is available in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild are taking calls and are willing to explore that possibility as well. 25-26 year old netminder with some term. He’s going to, I would imagine, draw interest once that starts to percolate a little bit more. They’re going to be interesting scenarios that play out here over the summer with respect to netminding and who ends up where.

The coaching carousel has been a wild one and a crazy ride so far. I think goaltenders are going to be all over the place this summer.”