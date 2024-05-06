NHL Rumors: What changes need to happen with the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Jay On SC: Frank Corrado with Jay Onrait on TSN SportsCentre on what changes need to happen with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Onrait: “Now having had 24 hours to think about it, and taking into consideration, the season, the series, the game itself, what changes do you feel need to happen from…?

Corrado: “This, this would be the year that a lot of changes need to happen, Jay. And if you want to go back through the timeline, it was probably teetering on insanity when they lost to Montreal and you didn’t make any changes. It probably was a little insane last year when they didn’t make any changes. But this year, if you don’t make any changes, it is past the point of insane.

Like things need to happen. And that’s in management. That’s on the bench. That’s as far as the group goes, the core four. This, this would be the year.

And let’s be honest, (Auston) Matthews and (William) Nylander are not going anywhere. They’re here they’ve signed extensions. Matthews is one of the best players in the NHL. William Nylander has been the best playoff performer for this team.

So now that leaves you with two guys that can possibly go. One guy is older. One guy is a good player, a very good player, struggles in the playoffs. Like you can you can figure out who needs to be the guy that moves on, that gives the team an adequate package coming back.

And then of course there’s going to be external moves. I think there needs to be one more internal move.

And in this is Auston Matthews his team and with John Tavares having one more year left on his deal. Uncertainty about what his future holds with the organization. Like this, the keys kind of need to go to 34 here. There needs to be a different voice, a different opinion a different way of doing things, whether it’s right or wrong. Nothing has worked for this team. They have one playoff series win in eight years.

So what do you have to lose by trying something different? There needs to be external changes. There needs to be internal changes. And it’s past the point of insanity now if it doesn’t get done.”