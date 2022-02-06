NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and Four Potential Landing Spots for Claude Giroux

Are the Kings looking for a defenseman and a scorer? On Dustin Brown‘s future

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: Podcast on his talk with Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake.

“I just think that he’s gonna go for a left shot D and a scorer.”

On Dustin Brown.

“Conversation during the All-Star break. They’ll see. I didn’t get the impression he’s going anywhere. I think he’s going to retire a King and his number retired there too. But Blake said he’s happy with him as the third-liner on Byfield’s wing. Help him out. And we’ll see. His contracts up this summer, right? So, I think they just want to have a conversation on where he thinks Brown’s head is. I don’t think they’re rushing to trade him or anything like that but he just said we’re going to have a conversation about his future.”

Four potential destinations for Flyers Claude Giroux

John Matisz of theScore: Pending UFA Claude Giroux carries an $8.275 million cap hit and it’s his decision if he wants to be traded at the deadline. Four potential trade destinations for Giroux.

Calgary Flames – If the Flames can find a way to fit in his contract, he’d be a nice addition to their second line.

Minnesota Wild – The Wild will have cap issues next season, so it may be worth the price and take a run at it this season.

Boston Bruins – They would likely need to involve a third team as they only have $1.7 million in salary cap space. The Bruins need a second-line center.

Colorado Avalanche – Would likely also need to get a third team involved. The Avs should be all-in this season.

