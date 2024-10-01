NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Calgary Flames

Do the Los Angeles Kings look at free agency to fill the void left by Drew Doughty or do they go internally?

Sportsnet: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty is going to be out a while with a fractured ankle. Do they look externally for any right-handed defenesman on the free agent market?

“One of the things I was starting to do was, OK, what right-handed D are still out there?” Friedman said before news of the surgery was announced. “There’s a Justin Schultz, there’s a Kevin Shattenkirk and, of course, there’s going to be situations where waivers or someone becomes available, but I’m not sure the Kings are going to look into anything like that until they have a better idea.”

Brandt Clarke might have been an initial thought to play with Mikey Anderson, but Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that they brought in Joel Edmundson to pair with Clarke. Other internal options would be Kyle Burroughs, Jordan Spence and Vladislav Gavrikov.

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: (mailbag) Hard to see anyone trading for Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau without them retaining at least 30 percent of his $10.5 million cap hit. He’s got seven years left. With the Flames rebuild going on, they’re okay with carrying the big cap hit.

Flames forward Blake Coleman has three years left at $4.9 million per. Could see a contending checking in on the 32-year-old at the deadline.

Don’t see the Flames trading Mikael Backlund after the 35-year-old took a pay cut to stay in Calgary.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has seven years left at $6.25 million in a big part of the Flames defense. They’d need a big return to move Weegar. Had thought the Ottawa Senators might have been a fit.

Forward Nazem Kadri has five years left at $7 million. He’s 33, so that contract may not age well.

Two Flames who might be moved at some point this season are forwards Andrei Kuzmenko (one-year, $5.5 million) and Anthony Mantha (one-year, $3.5 million).