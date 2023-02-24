NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Los Angeles Kings have to decide if they are a true contender at the deadline

Helene Elliott of LA Times: The Kings have constantly been in the NHL Rumors dating back to the start of the season. They want to add a left-shot defenceman to their team but is adding a high-profile player like Jakob Chychrun the right way to go especially if it affects the chemistry of the team?

The Kings re-signed Mikey Anderson to an eight-year contract extension isn’t the splashy move everyone hoped for, but a necessary one as they continue to build for future success.

The Kings will be looking to improve their team whether it is a defenseman, forward or goalie, but even if they stand pat, that is no excuse for them not to be as successful as they can as they like the team they have put together.

Montreal Canadiens again linked with Pierre-Luc Dubois

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The chatter is heating up once again linking the Canadiens to Pierre-Luc Dubois. But as he notes, unless it is the right price it seems unlikely now the Canadiens pull the trigger on a trade.

We know Dubois wants to be in Montreal. There is no secret around that. Dubois will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season and an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

The Jets are in contention in a wide-open Western Conference so trading Dubois right now does not make sense unless they bring in someone else.

This type of deal will require the Canadiens to give up a 1st-round pick, a top prospect and a roster player for starters. That would be a high price for a player that is set on leaving Winnipeg.

Montreal is just better off waiting until Dubois hits the open market.