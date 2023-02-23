NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and Five lesser-known trade candidates

The LA Kings could have to make a roster move soon

Austin Stanovich on LA Hockey Now: Los Angeles Kings forward Carl Grundstrom could be activated from the IR soon and the Kings will have some decisions to make with their roster. A trade may best solve their roster decision as opposed to sending Tobias Bjornfot to the AHL and leaving them with only six defensemen for their five-game road trip.

It doesn’t have to be a big trade, just something that provides a bit of value. Some young players are getting the time to develop, and eventually, Quinton Byfield will need a look in their top-six.

Gabriel Vilardi and Arthur Kaliyev could be top-six players eventually, but they can’t get that from the Kings right now and trading one could be the Kings best option. Short-term, moving someone like Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Brendan Lemieux or Grundstrom may be more sensible.

Adam Vingan of Sportsnet: Looking at five the lesser known players who are generating some trade interest.

Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues – pending UFA – Would play on a third-line of a contender and some special teams play.

Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blues Jackets – pending UFA – Being held out for trade-related reasons. Handed a bigger role with the Blue Jackets this season. Valuable penalty killer.

Sam Lafferty – Chicago Blackhawks – one year left at $1.15 million. Four short-handed goals this season and could be had for a mid-round pick.

Jake McCabe – Chicago Blackhawks – two years left at $4 million. Plays physical and blocks shots. Would benefit from playing fewer heavy minutes.

Karel Vejmelka – Arizona Coyotes – two years left at $2.75 million. Would be a cost-effective back-up for a playoff run and can handle starting if need be.