NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, and the Calgary Flames

The Coyotes are in no rush to move Jakob Chychrun

Andy Strickland: The acquisition cost for Jakob Chychrun remains two first-round picks or a first-round pick and a prospect who is an equivalent to the first.

The Arizona Coyotes are in no rush to trade and if they don’t get what they want, they’ll hold on to him.

NHL Rumors: Yzerman, Meier, Chychrun, and van Riemsdyk

Josh Anderson on the trade rumors

Priyanta Emrith: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson on the trade rumors: “Sometimes it’s in the back of your head & it’s hard to escape it but at the end of the day, it is what it is. You can’t change anything, it’s not in your hands so you just have to go out there, do your best & hopefully stay a Montreal Canadien.”

The Flames are unlikely to trade their first-round pick, and going over all scenarios

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: Calgary Flames GM Brad Trelving said at the deadline he’d rather make moves sooner than later, but that may depend on where they’re at come March 3rd.

Trading their first-round pick doesn’t sound like it’s in the cards.

“I haven’t given much thought to moving a first-round pick right now.”

They’re getting prepared for multiple scenarios if they’re still in the playoff race or not.

“A lot of the homework on the trade deadline has been done,” he added. “You talk to all the teams. You get a pretty good sense of what everybody is doing. You try to explain what you’re doing.

If there are ways to help our team, we’d certainly like to do it. But we’re not in the position today to be rushing out or running out and spending a bunch of futures until we have a little bit better idea of where we’re at.

NHL Rumors: What is the Calgary Flames Plan At The Deadline

So you monitor it daily. You have a good sense of what’s going on around the league, who’s prepared to do what or at least what the strategy of the teams are. And there are some teams, not unlike a lot of other years, that are still in a position of wait-and-see.”

There is speculation they may want to add to their blue line and find some additional scoring.