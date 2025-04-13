NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the New York Rangers

Kings GM Rob Blake said he wanted to wait until after the year to have any talks

TSN: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake doesn’t have a contract for next season. Things have been quiet, according to Pierre LeBrun, which isn’t a surprise as he told them before the season that they should wait until after the season before they sit down and discuss things.

” Very zen-like from Rob Blake, some GMs wouldn’t be as comfortable, but that’s who he is. He’s been with the Kings a long time. He has a great relationship with team president Luc Robitaille and he just wants to get through this year before he helps decide his future. I think there’ll be an extension on the table for him there, but we’ll see what he wants to do.”

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette could be in trouble but GM Chris Drury should be okay

TSN: The New York Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy last season, and now they’ll miss the playoffs this year. Pierre LeBrun was asked what could be in store for them this offseason.

“I can tell you that there’s absolutely no word out of the Rangers, themselves. Very tight-lipped about what might transpire here over the next week, or so.

But in talking to other people around the league, the low-hanging fruit, the expectations from a lot of people I’ve talked to is that Peter Laviolette could get fired.

He’s got another year on his deal, so certainly not a sure thing. But when you look at the body language and the performance of the team over the last month, again, when I’ve talked to other people around the league, that’s probably the easiest conclusion, and so, we’ll see whether or not that happens.”

There are some Rangers players who haven’t been happy with how Barclay Goodrow was waived last offseason and how the Jacob Trouba situation played out. It’s seemed to linger in the room all season. Could Drury be on the hot seat?

“My sense there is that he should be okay. I think there’s a lot of loyalty from Jim Dolan, the owner. Chris Drury was pretty busy out of the trade deadline, too, really kind of setting up his off-season with a lot of moves he made. I think Chris Drury plans to be aggressive in trying to retool the Rangers again here this summer.”

