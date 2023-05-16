NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and the Core Four

Auston Matthews wants to stay in Toronto long-term

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews when asked if the team has shown enough for him to be in Toronto long-term.

“Yeah, of course. My intention is to be here. I think I have that before how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me — the organization, my teammates, and how much I enjoy being here.”

Matthews on how important it is for them to get a contract extension done before next season.

“I think it is important. It will all kind of work itself out in due time. It will go from there.

As far as everything else goes, as I have said before, I really do enjoy playing here. It is a true honour. The work that we are putting into continuing to strive for that end result is extremely motivating.”

William Nylander would like to stay

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has a year left on his contract at a $6.9 million cap. He’s eligible for a contract extension this offseason and wouldn’t mind staying.

“I have a full year (before free agency), and obviously I want to stay here,” Nylander said. “It would be nice if we could sort (a contract) out, but the season just ended and I’m not really too focused about that.”

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas ‘would consider anything’

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs decide to break up the Core Four this offseason? GM Kyle Dubas brought up how the Florida Panthers won the Presidents Trophy in 2022 and then trade Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weeger in the offseason.

“It’s a big move, but I don’t think it was hastily done,” Dubas said.

“I would consider anything with our group here that would allow us a better chance to win the Stanley Cup. I would take nothing off the table at all. And I think everything would have to be considered with regards to anything to do with the Leafs.”