NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, and the Edmonton Oilers

LA Kings GM in a contract year and they’re comfortable with it

TSN: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is entering the final year of his contract and he’s likely comfortable with it according to Pierre LeBrun. It’s Blake’s eighth year as GM and they’ve lost in the first-round of the playoffs three straight years. Blake spoke with Luc Robitaille in the offseason and everyone is currently fine with seeing how things go.

The Seattle Kraken may have some decisions in net

Kate Shefte of the Seattle Times: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord recently signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension. Philipp Grubauer has two years left on his contract at a $5.9 million cap hit. That is quite a bit tied up in two goalies.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs in No Rush to Trade Timothy Liljegren

Elliotte Friedman noted in his 32 Thoughts that Grubauer’s salary is $1.8 million less than his cap hit and that he could be a buyout candidate if the Kraken wanted to go down that road.

Daccord and Grubauer will likely split time for now until someone steps up and runs with it.

Some blue line options for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of the Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers may have to start seeing what external options there are on the blue line.

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston have noted that the Oilers have spoken with Kevin Shattenkirk‘s agent, and they also connected the Oilers to Mark Giordano. Waiting until the trade deadline would be ideal for the Oilers as there would be more options available.

Toronto Maple Leafs Timothy Liljegren could be an interesting option for the Oilers, and he’s been rumored to be available. He might cost draft picks as opposed to free agents like Shattenkirk and Giordano.

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and First-Round Pick Ivan Demidov

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s name has resurfaced in connection with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers had offered Justin Schultz a PTO but he turned it down as he wanted, and is still looking for, an NHL contract. would go Schultz over Shattenkirk.