NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs in No Rush to Trade Timothy Liljegren

Maple Leafs Will Weigh Options When It Comes To Timothy Liljegren

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment with Steve Kouleas and Jason Strudwick on Wednesday and was asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs and if they are trading defenseman Timothy Liljegren.

Steve Kouleas: “And welcome back to the show. Steve Kouleaus and Jason Strudwick here, and we’ve got the games from last night (Tuesday); we’ll start focusing on the games tonight (Wednesday). We’ll do that in just a bit, but up next, Sirius XM and Power Play Insider NHL Network, the Fourth Period, we welcome Dave Pagnotta back.

Okay, it’s early, but we already have some news here. I’m on the Fourth Period. Folks, great information as you tweet out and write about a trade; the early news about a trade might involve number 37 on the Maple Leafs. Is this correct? Timothy Liljegren wants out.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, he hasn’t asked or demanded a trade, but if he’s not going to be used regularly this season, and he thinks he should be. He would welcome a change. And I believe that message has been relayed to Brad Treliving and company in Toronto. And I also believe he’s in the lineup today (Wednesday night). Correct me if I’m wrong, if they announce that or not, but I think he’s playing tonight (Wednesday), and that’ll be his first game of the season.

But even you know, when he signed his two-year $6 million deal in the summer, the discussion was about usage. And you know, he was, depending on how you want to phrase it. I mean, the easiest way to describe it is he was available for trade over the summer. Obviously, the Leafs didn’t find the right fit or right package, or whatever they seem to be looking for.

They really like their depth on D, but at the same time, he wants to play just like everybody else. So is there going to be an opportunity for him to play regularly in the Leafs lineup this season? If not, as I said, he would be definitely open to an opportunity elsewhere.

But the Leafs are in no rush. They don’t have to rush anything. They want to see what their options are going to be, both internally on the defensive core and what options they present themselves from a trade market perspective down the road.

So is he available? Yes, with an asterisk, because nothing is imminent, and I don’t anticipate the Leafs really pursuing anything unless it’s going to benefit them this season, one way or another.”