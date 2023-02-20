NHL Rumors: Luke Schenn is a Wanted Man At The Deadline

The Vancouver Canucks are a major player at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline which is a little under two weeks away. It is expected the Canucks will be active at the deadline after trading Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. Now all eyes are on Brock Boeser and defenceman Luke Schenn.

Schenn’s name continues to make the rounds in the latest NHL Rumors. He is a coveted big-body defenseman that will add depth to any contending team that acquires his services.

According to Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province, who writes that Schenn is the leading candidate to be on the move next via trade from Vancouver, it does not mean the coaching staff will sit him out of games.

As we have seen with the situations surrounding Chychrun and Gavrikov, these players have not touched the ice outside of practice and morning skates for games in over a week now. Especially Chyrchrun.

Though there are injury risks with any player, the risk of injury increases, even more, when a player does not play in real game situations up to the March 3rd trade deadline.

As Johnston writes, Schenn told the media prior to the game against the Rangers this past Wednesday that he was told he will be playing in every game moving forward.

There is a market for Schenn’s services. We know of at least three teams and maybe more that are believed to have interest in him. They include the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The question now becomes for Vancouver who has the best offer. As Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province writes, the Canucks expect Schenn could fetch a second or even a third-round pick from most teams.

But as Kuzma also writes, Luke Schenn is not only wanted by contending teams but by the Canucks as well. New head coach Rick Tocchet loves what Schenn brings to the table on the backend.

While Schenn would like to play for the Canucks moving forward, he understands that with no trade protection, it is out of his control.

It will be interesting to see how things play out moving forward, but it feels like Schenn’s days are numbered in Vancouver.