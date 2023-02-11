NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks should trade Luke Schenn

Donnie & Dhali: Thomas Drance last week on what the Vancouver Canucks should do with pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn.

Rick Dhaliwal: “Thomas, our poll question, who’s the next Canuck to be traded. Want to talk a little bit with you about Luke Schenn. Hearing that Rick Tocchet loves this guy. I know, you and I had this discussion

Drance: “I like him too. I like him as a guy. I like him as a player.”

Dhaliwal: “Okay, so you’re saying, move him for the pick ASAP.”

Drance: “You have to. Like what are we talking about? He’s 32 (years old).”

Dhaliwal: “33.”

Drance: “Is he really 33?”

Dhaliwal: “Yep.”

Drance: “Come on. Well, his number is 2. So, he’s over 30 and wears the number 2, and he’s 33.

With Luke Schenn, look, how do you trade Bo Horvat and extend Luke Schenn? Like someone is going to have to explain that to me. That’s Canucks logic. Right, that’s Canucks logic.”

Dhaliwal: “Naaa. They’re not extending him. There’s been no contract talks. The feeling is though that Tocchet might want him here.

Drance: “Sure, but if you’re keeping him beyond the deadline, you’re going to extend him first. You’re not going to go past the deadline with him, expiring and not trade him, right? I mean it’s either or. And we’ve seen this management group pretty disciplined about that Horvat, with Tyler Motte.

If you’re keeping him beyond the deadline because Rick Tocchet really likes him, you’re extending him before March 3rd. That’s what it takes to do that.

The argument for keeping Luke Schenn in my view anyway is based off the low quality of options available for you on the free market among right-handed defensemen.

Do you know among right-handed defensemen poised to be unrestricted free agents, Luke Schenn ranks third in scoring (as of last week)? In scoring among right-handed defensemen poised to hit the open market this summer.

That’s ahead of guys like Damon Severson, ahead of guys like Matt Dumba. I mean the options are not great on the open market if you’re trying to improve rapidly on the right side.

So, in that context, you understand why this management group might look around and be tempted to extend Luke Schenn. But like really, who cares. Who cares. This team’s not going to be good next year anyway, If Luke Schenn can deliver you a second- or third-round pick, that’s the way to go.

You traded Bo Horvat. You traded the third leading scorer (goals – last week) in the NHL. Your captain for the benefit of your future, you can’t then turn around and extend Luke Schenn.”