NHL Rumors: Luke Schenn – Maple Leafs, Canucks and Wild

Would Luke Schenn eye Vancouver if he’s not back with the Maple Leafs?

Donnie & Dhali: Luke Schenn when asked by Rick Dhaliwal on if he’d return to the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Alright, here’s the million dollar question Luke. You’re a UFA. If you don’t sign in Toronto and if you hit July 1st, is Vancouver on your list of teams that you’d love to sign with?”

Schenn: “I knew that question was coming. I was prepared for it coming into the call. I figured I’d be asked.

Like I’ve said. I’ve always enjoyed my time in Vancouver. Obviously, that’s why I signed there the second time, is because I enjoyed it that much the first time. Obviously, passionate fanbase. I’ve always been treated really fairly by the fanbase, by the media and by the organization.

I’ve got no idea. First of all, I’m sure they’ve got their own plans of what they need to accomplish. I think they’ve always talked about getting cap space and getting younger.

The right side they’ve got (Ethan) Bear and they traded for (Filip) Hronek. So, I’m, first of all, I loved my time in Toronto too. That’s who I’m under contract with for the next little bit, but looking back in my career, I definitely had some great memories in Vancouver and it’s always been a special place for me.

Being a Kelowna guy in the summer, following the Canucks. Being the team in B.C. where everyone follows, it’s been a special place but who the heck knows what their plans are?

Obviously, like I said, I really enjoyed things in Toronto and we’ll see where that shakes itself out first.”

Wild Could Target Luke Schenn

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Smith and Russo were asked about getting a more physical defenseman with Matt Dumba expected not to re-sign with the Wild.

As both men write it is not an overrated move to want a physical defenseman on the backend as the Wild have two smaller guys on the backend with Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon. Smith and Russo mention Luke Schenn as a good piece for the Wild as he can play in all phases of the game and is very physical. He is the type of player playoff contentions want on their backend.