NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Brad Treliving, John Chayka, and the Minnesota Wild

The Penguins weren’t allowed to talk to Brad Treliving

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins wanted to interview former Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving in round one of their GM interviews but the Flames wouldn’t give them permission.

John Chayka could be joining a team (not the Penguins) in the next few weeks

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Rob Rossi reported that John Chayka’s name has come up with the Pittsburgh Penguins GM/president of hockey ops search but has been told he could be joining another organization in the next few weeks.

The Wild likely can’t afford to re-sign Matt Dumba and may need to move out salary

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Minnesota Wild and Matt Dumba would like to find a way to make it work, but the Wild just don’t have the money available. Unless the Wild are able to shed some salary – Marcus Foligno or Marc-Andre Fleury – he’ll be playing elsewhere next year.

The Wild will likely have a real quiet free agent period when it opens up on July 1st. Maybe they’ll be able to find a two-way forward or a defenseman.

Doubtful the Wild will have contract talks with Oskar Sundqvist.

Excluding Alex Goligoski, Jon Merrill and Calen Addison as trade bait, Russo thinks that Foligno could be another option. He has one year left at $3.1 million. Maybe they could get a better return in the offseason than what the trade deadline might offer up. Smith wonders if there could be a Fleury-Pittsburgh Penguins reunion is possible, but he’s likely staying.

Expect that Ryan Reaves will re-sign with the Wild unless he is able to get more money and term on the open market. He is looking for a multi-year deal.

If the Wild open up some money, maybe they could circle back to Gustav Nyquist.