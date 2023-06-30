NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs and William Nylanders, Oilers and Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod

William Nylander looking for more than $9.5 million?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: James Mirtle on The JD Bunkis Podcast on the William Nylander contract extension situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Bunkins: “Timo Meier signs that extension right (eight-years, $8.5 million per), and pretty much the consensus is, ‘okay, if that’s what Timo Meier gets, Nylander has to get less.’

Do you agree?”

Mirtle: “I thought, Meier got less than I thought he’d get.”

Bunkins: “Of course, he got less than everyone thought.”

Mirtle: “I thought for sure it’d start with a nine. So nice work by the Devils.

And it’s interesting, you look at the comparables. Look at the deal that (Matthew) Tkachuk signed last year with Florida.

Can you really argue that Nylander should get more than that based on track records? Look at the season that Tkachuk had. I don’t think so.

I think the right number for Nylander is under $9.5 (million). Even with the cap going up. But no one’s talking. No one is saying anything on this. It’s whisper quiet but reading the tea leaves, I’m pretty sure they’re asking for more than that.

So that’s the stalemate right there.”

Bunkis: “Sorry, they want more than $9.5 (million)?”

Mirtle: “I believe so. But again, nothing is coming out of the Leafs or his camp. But I think if it was under $9.5, if feel like they’d be making progress and everything I’m hearing, they’re not.

