NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Sabres, Oilers, Ducks and Capitals

Keys to the offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing.

Don’t Panic – It was a devastating loss but their window hasn’t closed with this group.

Rethink the supporting cast – Their list of pending UFAs includes Nick Foligno, Zach Hyman, Riley Nash, Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza, Alex Galchenyuk, Wayne Simmonds, and Zach Bogosian. Bringing Hyman back should be a no-brainer.

Address the goaltending – Jack Campbell wasn’t an issue and will be back at $1.65 million. Frederik Andersen and David Rittich are UFAs. Other pending UFA goaltenders include Philipp Grubauer, Antti Raanta, Chris Driedger and Tuukka Rask. The expansion draft may make some other goaltenders available.

Quick hits on the Blue Jackets, Penguins, Sabres, Oilers, Ducks, Capitals and the salary cap

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: It’s not going to be an easy trade for the Columbus Blue Jackets to make, but the return for Seth Jones will be a big part in building something new in Columbus. There will be a lot of interest in Jones.

Believe the Blue Jackets have spoken with the Buffalo Sabres about Sam Reinhart. The Sabres are looking for goaltending. The Blue Jackets have Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.

Would bet that Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will be back with the Pittsburgh Penguins next season. Think that the Penguins will look for a veteran goaltender to be a No. 1 or to play with Tristan Jarry.

Believe the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel have talked about their options. Think that he’ll be traded.

The Edmonton Oilers will need to keep some salary cap flexibility for Darnell Nurse‘s contract extension. He’s a pending UFA after next season.

Not sure how the Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Oilers situation pans out. They tried to work something out before and during the season with no success.

The Anaheim Ducks tried to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois this season. They have some flexibility and believe they will try to make a big swing this offseason.

Mikhail Grigorenko is likely heading back to the KHL after he received a multi-year offer.

The Washington Capitals have put out some feelers to see what kind of interest there would be for center Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Some sources have suggested that there could be flat salary cap through 2024-25.