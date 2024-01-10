NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Devils, Red Wings, Penguins, and the Defenseman Market

John Tavares wants to remain with the Maple Leafs

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares won’t become a free agent until after next season but has said that he wants to remain in Toronto.

Do the Canadiens move Sean Monahan with Christian Dvorak out?

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: Sean Monahan will get an increased role with the Montreal Canadiens now that center Christian Dvorak is gone for the season. There had been speculation that Monahan could be traded at the deadline. Does that change now? Monahan’s increased role could also increase his trade value for a team looking for some versatility and leadership.

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers pending UFAs Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour

Devils and Red Wings looking for defensemen, Canadiens have some trade chips and the Penguins aren’t trading Guentzel

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The New Jersey Devils are among the few teams that are eyeing Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin. Trade talks involving Hanifin continue and something could happen before the deadline.

The Montreal Canadiens can gain $4.15 million in salary cap space with having Christian Dvorak on the LTIR. The Canadiens aren’t afraid to use their cap space for extra assets. Goaltender Jake Allen and defenseman David Savard are available.

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas isn’t interested in trade pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel and contract talks could happen. The Penguins haven’t been told that he won’t re-sign.

The Detroit Red Wings are looking for blue line help.

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras not being shopped but….

All quiet on the defenseman trade market

TSN: Things are quiet with regards to the defenseman market according to Darren Dreger.

“In Calgary, a source there says that really not much has changed with Chris Tanev or Noah Hanifin, dating back to September.

But you see a trade like Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers and obviously, the radar goes up for a lot of clubs.

The Philadelphia Flyers are hoping to get more interest in their players Nick Seeler and Sean Walker, and they’re still willing to retain as much as 50 per cent salary.”