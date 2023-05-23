NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Capitals, Senators, and Avalanche

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Brendan Shanahan‘s GM search is going to have to move along quickly. He said he’s looking for experience.

Brandon Pridham and Eric Tulsky would a long-shot given their experience level. Brad Treliving’s dad knows Toronto Maple Leafs co-owner Larry Tanenbaum. Marc Bergevin is looking for a GM role again. Maple Leafs assistant GM Laurence Gilman is another internal candidate with Pridham the other. Stan Bowman will be of interest according to sources.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong signed a five-year extension in 2021 and could have been of interest to the Maple Leafs if the timing were different.

NHL Watcher: “Dreger on That’s Hockey! names some experienced candidates that the Leafs may be looking at: Treliving, Ray Shero, Peter Chiarelli and Marc Bergevin. Also names Scott Mellanby, he doesn’t have GM experience but he’s been knocking on the door for a position for some time.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe‘s status is a bit of an unknown.

Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery could be the front-runner for the Washington Capitals job. The New York Rangers are also interested.

One source said that Kyle Dubas could be “waiting for Ottawa.”

Comparables for Avs pending RFA Bowen Byram

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Injuries have plagued Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram’s NHL career so far – concussions in this first two years and a lower-body injury this past year.

He’s a pending RFA this year and his negotiations could be interesting. Will either side be looking for a long-term deal? Will the Avs not want to pay him a lot given his injury history?

Comparables could be:

Samual Girard – signed a seven-year deal with a $5 million cap hit with the Avalanche in 2019.

Mikhail Sergachev – signed a three-year deal with a $4.8 million cap hit with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Noah Dobson – signed a three-year deal with a $4 million cap hit with the New York Islanders in 2020.

Vince Dunn – signed a two-year deal with a $4 million cap hit with the Seattle Kraken in 2021.

Adam Boqvist – signed a three-year deal with a $2.6 million cap hit with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

Travis Sanheim – signed a two-year deal with a $3.25 million cap hit with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019.

Neal Pionk – signed a two-year deal with a $3 million cap hit with the Winnipeg Jets in 2019.