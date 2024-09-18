NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Ducks, Oilers, Kings, and Blue Jackets

Mitch Marner is not talking about his contract situation

Chris Johnston: Mitch Marner said today that he wouldn’t take any questions about his contract situation as he enters the final year: “I’m not here to talk about that. I’m here to talk about the season.”

Marner when talking about what it means for him to be playing in Toronto: “It’s my home. It’s where I grew up,”

Could the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks be trade partners?

Ryan Gilbert: The Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks as trade partners makes some sense.

The Flyers need centers and have wingers. The Ducks have a center, Trevor Zegras, and could use some wingers.

The Ducks also have a ton of salary cap space and the Flyers may want to take advantage of that if they want to move out some salary, say defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Edmonton Oilers at some point could be looking for a top-four defenseman

Bob Stauffer: The Edmonton Oilers will likely be in the market for a second-pairing, right-handed defenseman at some point this season. Someone who has a little bit of term left may be ideal.

Arthur Kaliyev still wouldn’t mind getting out of LA

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed RFA forward Arthur Kaliyev to a one-year deal but have been told that he would still prefer a trade.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are checking out the trade market

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Columbus Blue Jackets will look at PTOs and will keep an eye on the waiver wire, but they are active on the trade market and are willing to be patient.

“I think they’re also being pretty active on the trade market, trying to see if maybe there’s some situations around the league, maybe some younger players that could become available from other teams as they work through their own roster issues, trying to get cap compliant by opening night. But the sense is the Blue Jackets will be patient here, and they may end up getting this forward by trade, versus the traditional route in just signing one.”