NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, and Kraken are among the teams checking in on Erik Karlsson

On San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, and who could be interested

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier on Erik Karlsson: “I think he would like the chance to have an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup. and I understand that. His timeline, where he is in his career doesn’t quite match up with where we are in our process of building this thing back up.”

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Teams have called the Sharks about Erik Karlsson as his desire to play for a winning team is well documented, but they aren’t going to just give him away.

“He’s not someone that we’re just going to toss aside,” Grier said of Karlsson, “and not take things into account and try and help the organization out.”

Karlsson has four years left at $11.5 million and they’d have to retain some money, but the Sharks don’t want to retain too much as they are already paying out $5.9 million next year and $4.38 million the following year in dead money. Grier will do something only if it makes sense for the organization.

“It’s definitely tough to move out salary and we understand that. At some point, they’ll probably have to be a little bit of give on our side,” Grier said. “But if people think we’re going to eat 50% of (Karlsson’s) contract and all this type of stuff, it’s probably not going to happen.”

Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, and Kraken are among the teams checking in on Erik Karlsson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: It’s going to be hard for the San Jose Sharks to trade Erik Karlsson even if they retain salary. Sharks GM Mike Grier and Karlsson’s agent Craig Oster are working hard to find a trade that works for both sides. There isn’t a list of teams.

“We have talked with Erik and his group, and I think he would like a chance to have an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup and I understand that,” Grier said Tuesday afternoon on a media call. “His timeline where he is in his career doesn’t quite match up with where we are in our process of building this thing back up.

“We’ve talked to a bunch of teams. There’s some serious interest, and there’s some people kind of dipping their toe in the water to see what something might look like.”

The Sharks are trying to get a return for Karlsson, they’re not just to give him away and they likely aren’t going to retain 50% percent of the contract.

From understanding, the Sharks have spoken with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes about Karlsson.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is always checking in on everybody but maybe he’s really interested in the idea of Karlsson on the Leafs blue line. The Leafs may need some clarity on Auston Matthews and William Nylander to have a better idea of what they have to work with.

Given the Hurricanes’ power play struggles last season, adding someone like Karlsson makes sense. The Sharks traded Brent Burns to the Hurricanes last offseason.

A lot will come down to how much the Sharks are willing to retain. Karlsson at $7.5 to $8 million is different than Karlsson at $9 to $9.5 million.