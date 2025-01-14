NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Utah, Islanders, Toews, Jets, and a Top 25 NHL trade targets list

Quick hits on the Maple Leafs, Utah, Islanders, Toews and Jets

David Pagnotta: Toronto Maple Leafs have tried to acquire Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton before, who has one year left at $3 million. The Leafs won’t be the only team interested.

Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong said that teams could look to make some trades before the start of the Four Nations Face-off.

It’s believed the New York Islanders will be looking for a first-round pick in any trade package involving Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson if they become sellers.

The talk is that Jonathan Toews potential return is more realistic for next year.

The Winnipeg Jets could be looking for a veteran defenseman.

Top 25 NHL trade targets list

1. Brock Nelson – C – Islanders – $6 million cap hit

2. Yanni Gourde – C – Kraken – $5.2 million cap hit

3. Taylor Hall – LW – Blackhawks – $6 million cap hit

4. Ryan Lindgren – LHD – Rangers – $4.5 million cap hit

5. Dylan Cozens – C – Sabres – $7.1 million cap hit

6. Joel Farabee – LW – Flyers – $5 million cap hit

7. Bowen Byram – LHD – Sabres – $3.85 million cap hit

8. Ivan Provorov – LHD – Blue Jackets – $6.75 million cap hit

9. Brandon Tanev – LW – Kraken – $3.5 million cap hit

10. Rasmus Ristolainen – RHD – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit

11. Jack Quinn – RW – Sabres – $863,334 cap hit

12. Ryan Donato – C – Blackhawks – $2 million cap hit

13. Kyle Palmieri – RW – Isladners – $5 million cap hit

14. Trent Frederic – C – Bruins – $2.3 million cap hit

15. Jake Evans – C – Canadiens – $1.7 million cap hit

16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – Islanders – $5 million cap hit

17. Will Borgen – RHD – Rangers – $2.7 million cap hit

18. Mathieu Olivier – RW – Blue Jackets – $1.1 million cap hit

19. Morgan Frost – C – Flyers – $2.1 million cap hit

20. Zac Jones – LHD – Rangers – $812,500 cap hit

21. Dan Vladar – G – Flames – $2.2 million cap hit

22. Josh Anderson – LW/RW – Canadiens – $5.5 million cap hit

23. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – Flames – $5.5 million cap hit

24. K’Andre Miller – LHD – Rangers – $3.872 million cap hit

25. Elias Pettersson – C – Canucks – $11.6 million cap hit

