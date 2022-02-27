NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Won’t Hold Jake Muzzin Back

The Leafs won’t hold Muzzin back when he’s ready to return

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is on the LTIR with a concussion and they aren’t sure he’ll be able to return. According to Elliotte Friedman, if he’s ready to return before the playoffs, they won’t hold him back.

“The Maple Leafs are not in any position to rush him back, they’re not going to do that. But what they did tell teams this week was if Jake Muzzin is healthy enough to return before the end of the regular season, they’re not going to hold him out until the playoffs.

“That’s still to be determined, but they’re not approaching this as if they’re a team that has $7 million in long-term cap room to spend.”

The Leafs currently have $2 million plus Muzzin’s $5.625 million cap hit. If Muzzin returns before the playoffs they have the prorated $2 million.

“So, Toronto has said for now they’re looking at it as if they’re in the $2 million (range), and I think it’s likely they’re going to address their defence,” Friedman said. “But if Jake Muzzin can play before the end of the regular season, it sounds like Toronto’s plan is to play him.”