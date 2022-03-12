NHL Rumors: Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Marc-Andre Fleury should he stay or should he go?

Ben Pope of Chicago Sun Times: With a little over a week until the NHL Trade Deadline, few know what Marc-Andre Fleury is going to do. There is some debate that Chicago has no or little clue here as well.

General manager Kyle Davidson has created a potential hedge here.

“If he’s here on the last day of the season, I’m fine with that, because we have a lot of young players…who are learning a heck of a lot from someone that’s one of the best people in the game,” Davidson said. “That has its own value. So if he sticks here, I’m fine with it.”

Again, Marc-Andre Fleury holds all the cards here. He wants security according to sources next season. Whether that is with the Blackhawks or elsewhere remains the question. The goalie trading market trends upward as far as return currently. Stay tuned.

As for the other pieces, Dominik Kubalik is interesting. He does not figure into Chicago’s future plans and his micro stats are something else. Even Calvin de Haan is likely to be moved despite diminishing returns expected. Several teams are interested in him as a depth defenseman.

Dylan Strome remains another question but ultimately, he may be kept.

Brandon Hagel likely not to be moved unless Chicago is wowed!

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Brandon Hagel carries too much value at this point for the Chicago Blackhawks with a friendly contract. Add in the superior production per dollar and need for the Blackhawks. That means a lot.

Hagel’s game portrays skill and effort. Some argue there is even potential for even better numbers.

Now, 20-goal players do not just fall off trees. That is why Chicago cannot just bite at the first offer or two for Hagel. Honestly, they may just be better off holding on to the forward unless the offer is that appetizing.