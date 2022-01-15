NHL Rumors: Mark Giordano and Andrew Mangiapane

Giordano heading back to the Flames is a possibility

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Seattle Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano’s agent Ritch Winter when asked if he could see a scenario where Giordano is traded back to the Calgary Flames.

“I certainly think there’s a possibility.

“Coach loves him. Player loves the coach. Player has a home in the city. The team seems to be playing much better… and I think there could be an argument that a guy like Gio, with a little more offence, could really add to the mix.

“But that’s not something we control.”

Winter added that if the Kraken trade their captain, it likely wouldn’t until closer to the trade deadline. Giordano carries a 10-team no-trade list, a $6.75 million salary cap hit and many teams won’t be able to fit that number in just yet.

Should Mangiapane go short- or long-term?

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Andrew Mangiapane is a year away from being an unrestricted free agent. He’s a pending RFA this offseason and his agent Ritch Winter will suggest a short-term deal.

“My advice to him would be to do a short-term deal by way of arbitration or negotiation — negotiating ideally — and then let’s wait and take a look at the landscape.

“Patience is a virtue. There are an awful lot of variables going on around him, like, is Johnny (Gaudreau) staying? Is Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) staying? What’s happening around you on the team? But more importantly, what other opportunities are there out there?

“You’re a year away from being an unrestricted free agent at age 27 and, really, in the heart of your best producing years of your career. There’s nothing more valuable in a player’s career than his ability to look into free agency and see what the options are, and I highly recommend that he focus on that.”

Mangiapane likes it in Calgary and may decide he wants to stay long-term, and Winter is okay with that too.