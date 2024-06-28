NHL Rumors: Mason Shaw, Matt Roy, Jonathan Drouin, Aaron Ekblad, and Carter Verhaeghe

The Wild won’t qualify Mason Shaw

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild won’t be qualifying RFA forward Mason Shaw and he’ll become a UFA.

Matt Roy could be hitting free agency

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings and Matt Roy haven’t been able to close the gap and it’s looking like Roy will be hitting free agency on Monday. Things can always change but that’s how it’s looking.

The Avs and Jonathan Drouin still talking

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche and pending UFA forward Jonathan Drouin continue to try and get a deal done.

The Florida Panthers are exploring the Aaron Ekblad trade market

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: The Florida Panthers have 11 pending UFAs, including Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour.

Multiple sources are saying that they have had some trade talks with teams about defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Ekblad is entering the final year of his deal. On July 1st his no-movement clause switches to a 12-team no-trade clause and he’s owed a $3 million signing bonus.

Ekblad also switched agents to Craig Oster of Newport Sports.

Believe that he’d be willing to take a discount to remain in Florida but the Panthers are exploring a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Hockey Club and Nashville Predators are among the teams looking for a right-handed defenseman.

If Ekblad is traded, it makes it easier for the Panthers to re-sign Brandon Montour.

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe have a year left on their contracts. Verhaeghe could be look looking at over $8 million a season.

Carter Verhaeghe is in line for a nice raise from the Panthers

David Dwork of The Hockey News: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe is eligible for a contract extension on July 1st.

He’ll be 29-years-old in August. In 278 games for the Panthers he’s scored 118 goals and added 118 assists.

His current deal has him at a $4.16 million cap hit and he’s in line for a nice raise. He could be looking at a six-year deal in the $8 to $8.5 million range.

The Panthers have a long list of UFAs to deal with by Monday: Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Ryan Lomberg, Kevin Stenlund, Nick Cousins, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Steven Lorentz, Dmitry Kulikov, Anthony Stolarz, Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo.

Pending RFAs include Anton Lundell and Josh Mahura.