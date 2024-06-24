NHL Rumors: Matvei Michkov Will Gets His Release Today, and Rutger McGroarty Situation

Matvei Michkov will get his SKA release today and will join the Philadelphia Flyers

Anthony Di Marco: Have been told that Matvei Michkov is going to be leaving SKA and heading over to North America to join the Philadelphia Flyers.

Elliotte Friedman: The deal is not complete but there is optimism that the Flyers and Michkov are closing in on a deal.

Pierre LeBrun: “Sources confirms SKA will give Michkov his release on Monday. Source says it’s based on compassionate grounds, Michkov’s father passing away a year ago.

J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA Hockey secured the rights to represent Michkov a few weeks ago and working in collaboration with agent Paul Theofanous have been working on his release.

Once he’s released, Michkov should be on this side of the ocean and joining the Flyers in 1-2 weeks depending on immigration visa process.”

Friedman’s hit on the Rutger McGroarty – Winnipeg Jets situation

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – They Really Did It … episode on Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty and the possibility of him being traded.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “We’ll start with the Winnipeg Jets and what is happening with first-round draft pick Rutger McGroarty.”

Friedman: “So I’m gonna be really careful here, Jeff because there’s a lot of answers I don’t have. His family advisor is not talking and the Jets are not talking. But the one thing I can tell you is that I have heard his name has come up in trade discussions. That the Jets have discussed trading and other teams have discussed acquiring McGroarty’s rights.

Now you’ll remember a few months ago after the NCAA season, McGroarty announced he was going back to Michigan for his junior year. And the Jets have his rights for two more years.

And again, I’m not going to guess on anything here. I’m simply going to say I have heard that his name has come up in trade conversations. So we’ll see where all this goes over the next couple of weeks. He’s a good player, and he would be coveted.”

Marek: “He would. And there’s a certain event called the NHL draft on the horizon and the Winnipeg Jets do not have a first-round pick in said draft. I just wonder how much, how much spicier action at the sphere got next Friday and in Vegas. We’ll see when we get there.”