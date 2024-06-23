NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Elias Lindholm, LA Kings, and the NY Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers don’t know if they have to qualify Carter Hart

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere said that they are still waiting for the NHL to give them word if they have to extend a qualifying offer this month to goaltender Carter Hart to retain his rights.

Hart is an RFA and is out indefinitely due to a Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

Elias Lindholm can likely get more on the open market

Taj: Frank Seravalli earlier this week on Flames Talk on Elias Lindholm: “I don’t think Lindholm loved how things unfolded in Vancouver. Getting there and finding out the team was potentially considering flipping him to Boston probably shook him more than we realized. He also thinks he can get a better deal on the open market”

The LA Kings and Matt Roy still talking

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings now have almost $23.5 million in projected salary cap space.

The Kings are still talking with pending UFA defenseman Matt Roy and we’ll see if talks pick up.

Trade and agent options for the New York Islanders

Stefen Fosner of The Hockey News: A look at some potential options for the New York Islanders this offseason.

Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets – multiple sources have said the Islanders have asked the Jets about Ehlers.

Patrik Laine – Columbus Blue Jackets – 50% retain would put his cap hit at $4.35 million. Risky but manageable.

Mitch Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs – Would be a hockey trade.

Jake Guentzel – Pending UFA – The Islanders would need to clear cap space to fit in the big contract.

Morgan Frost – Philadelphia Flyers – Has a year left at $2.1 million.

Tyler Toffoli – Pending UFA – He could be a plan B or plan C for the Islanders.

Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes – Would the Islanders have the pieces that the Hurricanes are looking for?

Arthur Kaliyev – Los Angeles Kings – David Pagnotta of TFP said he’s asked for a trade.

Victor Olofsson – Pending UFA – Can play both wings and may take a ‘prove-it’ deal.