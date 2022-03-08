NHL Rumors: Max Domi, Anton Forsberg, and Jakob Chychrun

Blue Jackets GM on Max Domi

Luke Fox: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said on Sportsnet 590 on pending UFA forward Max Domi that he’s been “inconsistent” this year and “we’ll see where we’re at in two weeks.”

Pressure mounting for the Senators to extend Anton Forsberg

Shawn Simpson: With the number of injuries that Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray goes through, believe there should be some pressure on the Senators to extend pending UFA goaltender Anton Forsberg.

Coyotes prefer to not trade Jakob Chychrun but….

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said they are trying to acquire as many draft picks as they can and attempt to build a Stanley Cup contender through the draft.

“We’ve worked as hard as we could to use our weakness as our strength and take on bad contracts that have allowed us to accumulate a good amount of draft picks.”

They scraped the retool and are doing a full rebuild. The Coyotes have eight picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft. They will take the best player available and can be more aggressive with three firsts and five seconds.

Armstrong has said they will take on bad contracts and retain salaries to help acquire more/better assets.

The sense is that the Coyotes would like to move Jakub Chychrun sooner than later, but only if they get what they want.

“Like I’ve always said, the preference is not to move Jakob Chychrun,” said Armstrong. “But if someone were to offer the right assets, we would be interested in that. It’s something as a GM you always have to consider.

“I have to do my job as a GM and try to make sure that our club moves forward. If there’s something that can be returned for assets through a certain player we have to talk and explore.”