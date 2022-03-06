NHL Rumors: Micheal Del Zottol, Shea Weber, and Players with Term

Teams calling the Senators about Michael Del Zotto

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators could move defenseman Michael Del Zotto at the trade deadline. He has another year left at $2 million.

Teams who are looking for depth on the blue line have called GM Pierre Dorion. Teams may want the Senators to retain salary or take back a contract.

Darren Dreger: There are definitely a couple of teams that are interested inDel Zotto.

Are teams interested in Shea Weber‘s cap hit?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Montreal Canadiens could move defenseman Shea Weber’s contract.

“A lot of the talk out of Montreal has been about defencemen who could be available, but there’s another one there too, and that is Shea Weber’s contract.”

“Weber, of course, is likely not going to play in the National Hockey League ever again. He’s got four years left after this year, the cap hit is $7.9 million, but the cash is $6 million total. And I wouldn’t be surprised if some teams who need either long-term injury room or want to get to the cap floor and aren’t looking to spend a tonne in the next couple of years take a look at that Weber contract. It’s a possible move.”

Players with term who could be available

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Positional look at players who have term left on their contracts who could be available ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

Centers with Term – J.T. Miller (Canucks).

Wingers with Term – Joonas Donskoi (Kraken), Brendan Gallagher (Canadiens), Brandon Hagel (Blackhawks), Andreas Johnsson (Devils), Travis Konecny (Flyers), Tanner Pearson (Canucks), Tomas Tatar (Devils), and Vladislav Tarasenko (Blues).

Defensemen with Term – Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes), Travis Dermott (Maple Leafs), Scott Mayfield (Islanders), Brady Skjei (Hurricanes), Jeff Petry (Canadiens), and Damon Severson (Devils).