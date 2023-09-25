NHL Rumors: Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power

All Quiet on the Flames-Mikael Backlund contract talk

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund on the rumors that he’s talking with the Calgary Flames about an extension: “We’ll see what happens. It’s pretty quiet right now, but we will see what happens. We haven’t made a decision yet.”

Julien McKenzie of The Athletic: Mikael Backlund should be the favorite to be named team captain of the Calgary Flames but there’s the issue with his future with the team as he enters the final year of his contract.

Backlund’s agent J.P. Barry said on Friday morning that contract negotiations haven’t started.

“He loves Calgary as you know and the atmosphere is very good right now,” Barry said in an email. “He just needed the summer to think about everything.”

Contract talk between the Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power picking up

Heather Engel of NHL.com: Contract extension talks between the Buffalo Sabres and defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power have picked up of late according to GM Kevyn Adams.

“Over the last week, I’d say with both talks have been more intense, more frequent, even as recently as last night. I was on the phone with both of their agents for a long time late last night. So, this is how it goes.

“No update on where we’re at. I don’t think it’s healthy to necessarily healthy to get into details, especially when you’re talking about contract discussions, but we’re going to keep working at it and I feel we’re in a good place.”

Dahlin said he’s focussing on the season and letting his agent deal with the talks.

“I have one more year on my contract and I’m not really worried about anything. I love the city. I love the team. I love everything. So, I’m not worried.”

Adams hopes to get both players signed sooner than later.